Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Acquires 906,218 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell bought 906,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £18,124.36 ($23,679.59).

Shares of POW opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Friday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £26.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.75.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

