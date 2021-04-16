Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Acquires 906,218 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell bought 906,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £18,124.36 ($23,679.59).
Shares of POW opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Friday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £26.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.75.
About Power Metal Resources
Further Reading: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.