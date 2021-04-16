Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Moelis & Company (MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – Moelis & Company had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

4/13/2021 – Moelis & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Moelis & Company was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/7/2021 – Moelis & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Moelis & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $68.00.

MC opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $24,781,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

