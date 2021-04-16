JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.26 ($2.66).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.