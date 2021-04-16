KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KZMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,440. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

