KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 12,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,440. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KZMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

