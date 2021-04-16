KeyCorp Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.54.

Shares of LII opened at $328.66 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $168.94 and a 12-month high of $334.81. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Lennox International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

