Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KBX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €102.90 ($121.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 33.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is €105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.83.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

