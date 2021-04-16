Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $642.65

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 642.65 ($8.40) and traded as high as GBX 725 ($9.47). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 718.80 ($9.39), with a volume of 1,135,611 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 691.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 642.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

