Lantheus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,895 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,192% compared to the average volume of 224 call options.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and sold 64,688 shares worth $1,248,023. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

