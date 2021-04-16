Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 55,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 928,044 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.22.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
