Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 55,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 928,044 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 80,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

