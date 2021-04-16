Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.73.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LINX. Santander began coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
Shares of Linx stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.44.
Linx Company Profile
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
