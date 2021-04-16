Loki 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,420.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.77 or 0.03998343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00451776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.36 or 0.01384978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00569940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00541858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.88 or 0.00403468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003556 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

