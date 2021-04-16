Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MCESF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

