Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,545,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MINE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 183,109,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,786,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Minerco has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

