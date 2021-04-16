Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,545,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MINE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 183,109,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,786,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Minerco has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Minerco
