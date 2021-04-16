Minter Network Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $74.56 million and $587,392.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00275482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,976,404,895 coins and its circulating supply is 3,771,195,328 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.