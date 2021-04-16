Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of MOD opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.57 million, a P/E ratio of -141.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 512.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 80,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

