Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 44.3% in March

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MSD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,440. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

