Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 1.9%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. 96,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 134,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$113.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising of four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

