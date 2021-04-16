National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $889.13

National Grid plc (LON:NG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 889.13 ($11.62) and traded as high as GBX 896.36 ($11.71). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 888.10 ($11.60), with a volume of 3,130,973 shares changing hands.

NG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,012.15 ($13.22).

Get National Grid alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 851.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 889.13.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.