NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NetApp traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 32819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

