NFT Index Price Tops $629.46 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $50,090.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $629.46 or 0.01000467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00719106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00087507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.44 or 0.05805251 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

