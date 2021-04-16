NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €41.50 ($48.82) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €18.25 ($21.47) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.41.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

