Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NECB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

