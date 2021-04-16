Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.05. 368,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,577. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

