Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 31,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,039. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

