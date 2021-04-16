Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OLO in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OLO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

OLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. OLO has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

