ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $36.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,567. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

