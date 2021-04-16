OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OpGen stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.