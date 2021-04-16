Orbs (ORBS) Price Reaches $0.16

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Orbs has a total market cap of $365.53 million and $454,806.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00719187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.49 or 0.05721874 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

