Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Up 57.1% Over Last Week

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.00453225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,399,144 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.