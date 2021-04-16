Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Codexis stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,050 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,405,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

