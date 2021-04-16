Polkadot (DOT) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $42.82 or 0.00067768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $39.82 billion and $2.22 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00275324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00732302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.44 or 0.99060866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.76 or 0.00844655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,065,772,662 coins and its circulating supply is 929,748,548 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

