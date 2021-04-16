PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPD traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 72,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,452. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

