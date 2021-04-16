Poseidon Network Trading 17.4% Higher This Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $79.68 million and approximately $328,314.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003725 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00165120 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

