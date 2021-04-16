Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PROSY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 177,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Prosus has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.