Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 480,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,174. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

