Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PHPYF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,793. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

