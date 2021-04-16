Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $18.16 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $34,759.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $18.16 or 0.00029186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

