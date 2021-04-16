Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $119.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

