Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.13.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.17. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

