Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Roxgold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Roxgold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$94.05 million during the quarter.

