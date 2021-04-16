Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of XEC opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

