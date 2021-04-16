Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Cut by Analyst

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of HLF opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,188,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 349,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

