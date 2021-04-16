Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SNY opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

