Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post sales of $98.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.14 million. Quantum reported sales of $88.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $355.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

QMCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,662. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $441.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

