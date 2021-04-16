Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

NYSE OR opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,988,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

