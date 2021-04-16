Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Update

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the March 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Reed’s by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REED traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 1,342,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.