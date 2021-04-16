Refereum (RFR) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $116.71 million and approximately $81,173.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.00711897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.76 or 0.05761949 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

