Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce $257.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.95 million and the lowest is $234.06 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $283.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,877. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 219.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

