Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 143.1% in March

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGRNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regis Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Regis Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 31,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

